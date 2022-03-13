1 Killed in Overnight Shooting at Dallas Restaurant

One man is dead after a shooting at a Dallas restaurant.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at the Buffalo Joes Bar & Grill located at 3636 Frankford Road at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Police said the victim, 38-year-old Quinton Jamel Shields, was shot multiple times in the rear parking lot.

Shields was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

According to police, the motive and circumstances regarding this murder are under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.