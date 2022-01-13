Dallas

1 Killed in Overnight Shooting at Dallas Apartment Complex: Police

Metro

One man is dead after a shooting at a Dallas apartment complex on Wednesday evening.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at the Overlook Ranch Apartments located at 3440 Timberglen Road at approximately 7:55 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Police said when officers arrived, they saw the victim, an adult male, lying on the ground in the apartment complex parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

covid-19 tests Dec 22, 2021

Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 In North Texas

U.S. Capitol riot 55 mins ago

Two North Texas ‘Oath Keepers' Charged With Seditious Conspiracy in Jan. 6 Attack on Congress

According to police, since the victim did not have an identification card on his person, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office will work to identify him.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation.

Dallas police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Det. C. Walton with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas PoliceDallas Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us