1 Killed in Overnight Shooting at Dallas Apartment Complex: Police

One man is dead after a shooting at a Dallas apartment complex on Wednesday evening.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at the Overlook Ranch Apartments located at 3440 Timberglen Road at approximately 7:55 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they saw the victim, an adult male, lying on the ground in the apartment complex parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, since the victim did not have an identification card on his person, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office will work to identify him.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation.

Dallas police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Det. C. Walton with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.