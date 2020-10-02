Dallas

1 Killed in Overnight Motorcycle Crash in Dallas

The incident occurred when a motorcycle crashed into a red-colored sedan, officials said

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Dallas on Thursday night.

The Dallas Police Department responded to the crash in the 2700 block of West Illinois Avenue at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Officials said that one male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred when a motorcycle crashed into a red-colored sedan, officials said. The driver of the sedan stayed at the scene.

The intersection was closed while Dallas police investigated the incident.

