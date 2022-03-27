1 Killed in Overnight Motorcycle Crash in Dallas: Police

One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with a car on Sunday morning in Dallas, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident began shortly before 4 a.m. when a man riding a black 2015 Harley-Davison motorcycle northbound on Skillman Street approached Velasco Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Police said a 30-year-old man driving a gray 2019 Toyota was traveling westbound on Velasco Avenue and stopped at the stop sign at Skillman Street prior to the crash.

The driver in the Toyota failed to yield the right of way and attempted to continue straight onto Velasco Avenue, police said.

According to police, the motorcyclist collided with the back left passenger door of the Toyota.

Police said the impact caused the Toyota to rotate onto the westside curb on Skillman Street.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue with non life-threatening injuries, police said. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, this incident is currently under investigation.