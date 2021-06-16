1 Killed in Overnight Crash on SH-183 in Euless: Police

One person is dead after a crash in Euless early Wednesday morning.

According to the Euless Police Department, the incident occurred in the eastbound lanes of State Highway 183 near Main Street at approximately 12:15 a.m.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said when officers responded to the crash, they found two vehicles at the scene, a sedan and a van.

One person was laying on the ground near the shoulder, police said.

According to police, the individual was later pronounced dead.

The right lane of State Highway 183 was closed while officers investigated the crash.