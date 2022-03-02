Fort Worth

1 Killed in Head-On Crash in Fort Worth: Police

One person is dead after a head-on crash in Fort Worth on Wednesday, police said.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, North Division officers were dispatched to the intersection of Blue Mound Road and Chaplin Drive in reference to a crash shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Police said the head-on collision involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle.

Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded to the scene.

When officers arrived, they found that the accident scene contained several vehicles, police said.

According to police, officers located a victim who was unresponsive and trapped inside one of the vehicles involved.

Police said officials later pronounced the victim dead.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.

