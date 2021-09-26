1 Killed in Fort Worth Motorcycle Crash on Saturday

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Fort Worth on Saturday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, West units responded to a major accident at 2601 Chisolm Trail Parkway shortly after midnight.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was nonresponsive after his motorcycle was hit by another vehicle.

Officers arrived at the scene and pronounced the motorcycle driver dead, police said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will be taking over the investigation.