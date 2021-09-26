Fort Worth

1 Killed in Fort Worth Motorcycle Crash on Saturday

Metro

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Fort Worth on Saturday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, West units responded to a major accident at 2601 Chisolm Trail Parkway shortly after midnight.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was nonresponsive after his motorcycle was hit by another vehicle.

Officers arrived at the scene and pronounced the motorcycle driver dead, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 2 hours ago

Fort Worth Police Investigating Overnight Triple Shooting

State Fair of Texas 15 hours ago

State Fair Classic Football Highlights the Return of the State Fair

The Texas Department of Public Safety will be taking over the investigation.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthmotorcycle crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us