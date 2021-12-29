1 Killed in Fort Worth Drunk Driving Crash on Christmas Morning

One person is dead and a 17-year-old is in police custody after a drunk driving crash in Fort Worth on Saturday.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, South units were dispatched to a major accident at the 4800 block of Miller shortly before 5 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they noticed a white Ford and a tan GMC positioned in what appeared to be a head on collision.

The department's DWI unit conducted an investigation at the scene and an individual was arrested, police said.

According to police, one of the victims in the tan GMC was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police said the male that was arrested is 17-year-old Jorge GarciaPuga. He faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second degree felony.

The name of the victim killed during the crash has not been released at this time.