One person is dead after a fire in Southeast Dallas on Saturday morning, officials say.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, firefighters responded to a 911 call for a structure fire at a home located on the 6800 block of Day Street shortly after 2 a.m.

Officials said when firefighters arrived at the one-story residence, they saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the home.

Firefighters were told by neighbors that an individual may still be inside, so attack teams deployed handlines and moved in to search for the resident, officials said.

According to fire officials, the fire had spread through a large part of the house by the time firefighters entered, but they were eventually able to get it under control.

Officials said during the process, they found the unresponsive body of an adult male in a rear bedroom.

The man was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Investigators said they believe the fire originated in the home’s kitchen area and spread to multiple rooms in the house.

According to officials, the fire left behind significant damage throughout the home.