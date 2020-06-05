1 Killed in Dump Truck Rollover in North Fort Worth

A man is dead after a crash involving a dump truck on the north side of Fort Worth Thursday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers arrived at Northeast Loop 820 near Mark IV Parkway at approximately 11:45 p.m.

Police said a dump truck had rolled over and the driver, a 69-year-old male, was ejected from the vehicle.

Fort Worth Police Department accident detectives said they believe the driver was traveling eastbound when an incident involving the median barrier caused the vehicle to rollover into westbound traffic.

The man was taken by EMS to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Westbound traffic was diverted to I-35 while accident investigators work the scene, police said.