1 Killed in Denton Crash Involving Pickup Truck and Motorcycle: Police

One person is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Wednesday.

According to the Denton Police Department, officers responded to a crash on US-380 near the Interstate 35 service road at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on US-380 while the pickup was traveling southbound on the service road at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred when one of the vehicles ran a red light, police said.

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Because the crash took place at an intersection, there were numerous road closures and diversions in this area while officers investigated the incident.

Police said traffic officers are still investigating which vehicle ran the red light.