1 Killed in Dallas Shooting, Suspect Charged With Murder: Police

One man is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting on Sunday in Dallas, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 4330 Dickason Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the victim, 38-year-old David Eugene Young, lying motionless in the front yard.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, the suspect, 30-year-old Kamron Michael Bell, was found lying in the middle of Wycliff Avenue and Cedar Springs Road, a block away from where Young was killed.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Bell to an area hospital where he was medically cleared and released by the physicians, police said.

Bell was transported to the Homicide Unit to be interviewed by detectives.

Police said Bell was subsequently taken to the Dallas County Jail and charged with murder.