1 Killed in Crash on Interstate 30 in Arlington

One person is dead after a crash involving a disabled vehicle in Arlington Sunday night, police say.

The collision happened in the 3500 block of Interstate 30 at about 10:58 p.m., Arlington police said.

Police said a sedan had engine trouble and was disabled in the inside lane, but could not move over because construction eliminated the shoulder in that stretch of highway.

The driver of the car put their hazard lights on and stayed in the car, police said. A second sedan later rear-ended the disabled vehicle.

The driver of the car that struck the disabled vehicle was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the disabled vehicle was not injured.

Police said investigators have not ruled out speed and intoxication as a cause of the crash.

The victim's identity was not released Monday.