1 Killed in Crash Near NorthPark Center in Dallas: Officials

The accident involved one car that had rolled over and landed upside down, officials said

One person is dead after a crash near NorthPark Center in Dallas on Monday night.

Officials said the crash occurred on Northbound US-75 near NorthPark Boulevard at approximately 10:15 p.m.

The accident involved one car that had rolled over and landed upside down, officials said.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, one person was killed during the crash.

The Dallas Police Department's accident investigators requested that the highway be shut down as officials responded to the scene.

