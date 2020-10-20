1 Killed in Crash Near NorthPark Center in Dallas: Officials

One person is dead after a crash near NorthPark Center in Dallas on Monday night.
Officials said the crash occurred on Northbound US-75 near NorthPark Boulevard at approximately 10:15 p.m.
The accident involved one car that had rolled over and landed upside down, officials said.
According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, one person was killed during the crash.
The Dallas Police Department's accident investigators requested that the highway be shut down as officials responded to the scene.