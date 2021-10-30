1 Killed in Crash Involving 5 Vehicles in Dallas: Police

One person is dead after a car crashed into four other vehicles in Dallas on Friday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred in the 2500 block of Masters Drive shortly after 11 p.m.

Police said a 2018 Ford F150 was traveling northbound on Masters Drive in the middle lane at a high rate of speed.

The Ford collided into the back of a 2015 Mercedes CLA250 that was also traveling northbound in the middle lane, police said.

According to police, the Ford was redirected across the median and into oncoming traffic where it collided with a Toyota Corolla and a 1998 Chrysler Concorde that were both traveling southbound.

Police said the Ford then rotated counterclockwise into the outside lane and crashed into a Chevy suburban.

The right front passenger inside the Ford, 35-year-old Daniel Gonzalez-Quintana, was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the driver of the Ford, 23-year-old Charles Cardoso, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.