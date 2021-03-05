1 Killed in Crash During Police Pursuit of Stolen Truck

One person was killed overnight Friday when a police chase that started in Grand Prairie ended in a crash in Dallas.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. when the driver of a stolen truck ran a red light at the intersection of Ross Avenue and North Peak Street in Old East Dallas.

A Grand Prairie police officer identified the stolen Ford F-350 around 1:45 a.m., according to the department. The exact nature of how the pursuit began has not yet been released.

Grand Prairie police officers chased the stolen truck into Dallas, where the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office joined in.

At one point, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the truck with spike strips laid out over the road, but the spikes accidentally disabled a pursuing Grand Prairie police car instead.

The driver of the stolen truck ran a red light at Ross and Peak, and T-boned one vehicle in the intersection, killing its driver. The name of the driver who was killed has not yet been released.

The truck hit a second vehicle, as well. Its driver is expected to be okay, according to police.

The driver and a passenger who were inside the stolen truck tried to run away from the crash scene. One of them was arrested almost immediately, according to police. The second was found a short distance away a few minutes later.

Neither of the two suspects have been named.