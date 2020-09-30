1 Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Crash in Arlington: Police

A man is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Arlington on Wednesday, police say.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a major crash in the 5800 block of the southbound frontage road of U.S. 287 at approximately 12:27 a.m.

Police said a pedestrian was walking in the middle of the road as a vehicle was traveling southbound toward him.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian in the roadway, police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the driver stopped and remained on scene after hitting the pedestrian and is cooperating with the investigation.

The driver showed no signs of impairment, and investigators have not yet determined why the pedestrian was walking on the roadway, police said.