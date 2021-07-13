1 Killed in Arlington Shooting on Monday Evening: Police

A man is dead after a shooting in Arlington on Monday evening.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of Willow Branch Drive at approximately 6:36 p.m.

Police said while officers were responding, an additional call for a major crash was dispatched in the 5800 block of Twin Willows Drive, near the shooting location.

When officers arrived at the Willow Branch Drive location, they determined that a domestic disturbance had occurred at the residence, which resulted in a shooting, police said.

According to police, officers located a man with apparent gunshot wounds at the crash location.

Police said the man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting suspect, an adult man, remained at the original location on Willow Branch Drive and cooperated with investigators, police said.

Police said the shooting is still being investigated.