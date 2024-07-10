Hurst

1 killed after motorcycle collides with road debris on Interstate 820 in Hurst

The incident began when a dump truck hit an overhead sign, causing the structure to fall into the road

By Hannah Jones

One person is dead after a motorcycle crashed into a road hazard in Hurst on Tuesday morning.

According to the Hurst Police Department, officers responded to a report of an accident in the 400 block of Northbound Interstate 820 shortly after 3 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they were informed that a dump truck was leaving a construction site when the top of the vehicle hit an overhead highway sign.

This impact caused the metal structure to collapse across IH-820, police said.

According to police, officers blocked the highway using their patrol vehicles and diverted traffic to the Pipeline exit.

Police said the driver of the dump truck left the scene before the officers arrived.

Shortly before 4 a.m., a motorcycle drove around the patrol vehicles and struck the fallen debris in the roadway, police said.

According to police, officers immediately began providing aid to the driver of the motorcycle until the Hurst Fire Department arrived.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was transported by ambulance to JPS Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The public is asked to avoid the area as delays are expected throughout the morning, police said.

