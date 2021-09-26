1 Killed After Hitting Tree in Overnight Fort Worth Crash

One person is dead after a car crash in Fort Worth on Sunday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East units were notified of a major accident involving a single vehicle and a tree at North East Loop 820 South Freeway Northbound at Sun Valley Drive at approximately 11 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found that the driver of the vehicle was ejected after hitting a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Fort Worth Police Department's traffic unit responded to the scene to investigate the incident.