Cedar Hill

1 Killed After Car Crashes Into Building in Cedar Hill

Metro

One person is dead after a car crashed into a building in Cedar Hill on Saturday morning.

According to the Cedar Hill Police Department, officers and firefighters responded to Great Clips, located at 445 East FM 1382 regarding a major crash at approximately 8:53 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Police said when officers arrived, they noticed that a vehicle had driven through the building.

Officers located an unresponsive person who was later pronounced dead, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

covid-19 tests Dec 22, 2021

Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 In North Texas

COVID-19 30 mins ago

Omicron Sets Weekly Record for New Cases in Dallas Count

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

According to police, the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the department's Criminal Investigation Division at 972-293-5181 ext. 2127.

This article tagged under:

Cedar HillFatal crashCedar Hill police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us