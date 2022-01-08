1 Killed After Car Crashes Into Building in Cedar Hill

One person is dead after a car crashed into a building in Cedar Hill on Saturday morning.

According to the Cedar Hill Police Department, officers and firefighters responded to Great Clips, located at 445 East FM 1382 regarding a major crash at approximately 8:53 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Police said when officers arrived, they noticed that a vehicle had driven through the building.

Officers located an unresponsive person who was later pronounced dead, police said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

According to police, the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the department's Criminal Investigation Division at 972-293-5181 ext. 2127.