1 Killed, 3 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Fort Worth

One person is dead and three more are injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Friday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Northwest Loraine Street at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they located an adult male victim with at least one apparent gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment but was later pronounced dead.

According to police, three additional shooting victims were transported to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Police said they were transported by private vehicle and are currently being treated for their injuries.

Their conditions are unknown at this time, police said.

The investigation into this incident is currently ongoing.