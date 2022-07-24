Fort Worth

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Fort Worth: Police

NBC 5 News

One man is dead and three other individuals are injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Central Division officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of South Riverside Drive in reference to a shooting call.

Police said when officers arrived, they located an adult male shooting victim and an adult female shooting victim.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment, police said.

According to police, the male victim did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police said the adult female victim is expected to survive her injuries.

Two additional shooting victim self-transported to area hospitals for gunshot wounds sustained during the shooting, police said.

According to police, both additional victims are expected to survive as well.

Police said homicide detectives are currently investigating this incident.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

