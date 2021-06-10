Fort Worth

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Overnight Fort Worth Crash

Metro

One person was killed and three people were injured in a crash in Fort Worth on Wednesday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the incident occurred on Interstate 35 West just south of Highway 287 before Basswood Boulevard at approximately 11:15 p.m.

NBC 5 crews saw several cars and a big rig involved in the crash.

Police said three people were injured in the collision. One individual died at the scene.

Two of the injured individuals were transported to an area hospital, police said.

Police have yet to determine the cause of the wreck.

