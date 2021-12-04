1 Killed, 3 Injured in Crash on SH 360 in Arlington

One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash in Arlington on Saturday night.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the 2300 block of South State Highway 360 shortly before 8 p.m.

Police said a BMW 381i, occupied by three people, was traveling southbound when it stalled in a lane of traffic.

A Toyota Tacoma, occupied by only the driver, struck the BMW from behind, police said.

According to police, the driver of the BMW, a 29 year-old male, was seriously injured in the collision and transported to a local hospital.

Police said the front seat passenger, a 28 year-old male who had already exited the disabled vehicle, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Tacoma, a 43 year-old male, also suffered minor injuries. Both were treated by medical personnel at the scene

The third passenger of the BMW, a 27 year-old male, was thrown from the vehicle at the time of the collision and suffered serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the driver of the Tacoma is cooperating with investigators and no charges are expected to be filed against him.