1 Killed, 2 Injured in Triple Shooting at Dallas Motel: Police

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that occurred on Thursday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 8100 block of East RL Thornton Service Road at approximately 10:50 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, witnesses told officers that a group of individuals and a 26-year-old male suspect were involved in an altercation a Super 7 Inn.

The altercation escalated when the suspect began shooting at the individuals as they were driving away in a sedan, police said.

The sedan drove across I-30 eastbound at the Jim Miller exit ramp stopped before going onto I-30.

According to police, a 20-year-old female victim sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a second female victim was also shot and transported to a local hospital where she remains in stable condition.

A third victim, an adult male, sustained a gunshot wound in his hand and was treated at the scene by Dallas Fire Rescue, police said.

According to police, the suspect was arrested and charged with murder.