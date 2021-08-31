Dallas

1 Killed, 2 Injured in Triple Shooting at Dallas Motel: Police

Metro

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that occurred on Thursday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 8100 block of East RL Thornton Service Road at approximately 10:50 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said when officers arrived, witnesses told officers that a group of individuals and a 26-year-old male suspect were involved in an altercation a Super 7 Inn.

The altercation escalated when the suspect began shooting at the individuals as they were driving away in a sedan, police said.

The sedan drove across I-30 eastbound at the Jim Miller exit ramp stopped before going onto I-30.

According to police, a 20-year-old female victim sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a second female victim was also shot and transported to a local hospital where she remains in stable condition.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Plano 3 hours ago

Plano Officer Returns Fire on Gunman While Serving Warrant Tuesday Morning

Labor Day 5 hours ago

How to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend in Dallas-Fort Worth

A third victim, an adult male, sustained a gunshot wound in his hand and was treated at the scene by Dallas Fire Rescue, police said.

According to police, the suspect was arrested and charged with murder.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas PoliceDallas Police Departmenttriple shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us