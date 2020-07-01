1 Killed, 2 Injured in South Fort Worth Overnight Shooting: Police

One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting in South Fort Worth on Tuesday night, police said.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to the 4900 block of Fair Park Boulevard at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Police said three victims were injured by gunfire near or at the address on Fair Park Boulevard.

One victim was killed during the shooting, police said.

The other two victims were transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, no suspects are in custody at this time, and the motive is still unknown.