1 Killed, 2 Injured in Overnight Fort Worth Crash

One person is dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth on Thursday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East Division officers responded to the intersection at Martin Luther King Freeway and East Berry Street shortly after 11 p.m.

Police said a vehicle was stopped in the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Freeway at the time of the crash.

An individual in an uninvolved vehicle stopped to help the driver of the disabled car, but the disabled car was struck by another oncoming vehicle as they attempted to move the car out of the roadway, police said.

According to police, the individual who stopped to help move the disabled vehicle was subsequently transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the driver of the oncoming vehicle and another individual were also transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation, police said.