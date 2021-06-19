1 Killed, 1 Wounded in Northwest Dallas Shooting: Police

One person was killed and a second was wounded in a shooting in northwest Dallas, police say.
Officers were flagged down at about 1:43 a.m. in the 10100 block of Harry Hines Boulevard, where two people had been shot. They said they had been shot while driving near Walnut Hill Lane and Harry Hines, police said.
They were taken to a local hospital, where one of the victims died. The second victim was reported to be in stable condition, police said.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Police did not provide a detailed description of the suspected shooters, who have not been arrested.