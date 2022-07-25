1 Killed, 1 Severely Injured in Overnight Hit-and-Run Crash in Dallas: Police

One person is dead and another is severely injured after an auto-pedestrian crash in Dallas on Sunday night, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred just before the intersection of Forest Lane and Cromwell shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Police said one individual was in a wheelchair and the second was pushing the wheelchair at the time of the crash.

The driver, who was going eastbound on Forest, hit the two individuals and severely injured the person in the wheelchair, police said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, the driver also dragged the other pedestrian for more than three full blocks.

Police said when the driver turned southbound on Marsh, the second victim fell to the ground where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver did not stop and drove all the way home to the Elan at Bluffview Apartments, located at 3850 NW Highway, where he was later arrested, police said.

According to police, officers confiscated the driver's vehicle and charged him with accident causing death as well as accident causing serious bodily injury.