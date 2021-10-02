1 Killed, 1 Injured in Shooting on LBJ Freeway in Dallas

A man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting on Saturday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call Eastbound LBJ Freeway between Royal Lane and Plano Road at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they discovered that a male had been shot inside a vehicle, causing him to crash.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

A short time later, another male arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police said officer's determined that the male was with the other victim and was transported to the hospital by a passer-by.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation and there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671 4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.