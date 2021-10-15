Fort Worth

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Fort Worth

Metro

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Fort Worth apartment complex on Thursday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Falls Apartments, located at 9001 South Normandale Street, shortly before 11 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said when officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 16 mins ago

1 Killed in Shooting at Dallas Apartment Complex: Police

the Trinity Railway Express 1 hour ago

Love on the Tracks Leads to Proposal on the Platform

The other victim was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

According to police, the investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthshootingFort Worth Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us