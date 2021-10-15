1 Killed, 1 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Fort Worth

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Fort Worth apartment complex on Thursday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Falls Apartments, located at 9001 South Normandale Street, shortly before 11 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other victim was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

According to police, the investigation into this shooting is ongoing.