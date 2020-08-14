1 Killed, 1 Injured in Overnight Officer-Involved Shooting at Dallas Motel

One person is dead and another is injured after an officer-involved shooting in Dallas on Thursday night.
According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred at 1625 Regal Row at approximately 10:45 p.m.
Police said a woman fired a gun across a street towards a security guard at a Motel 6.
The security guard fired back, fatally injuring the woman, police said.
The security guard was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said they are continuing to investigate.