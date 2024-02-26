1 killed, 1 injured in house explosion in Sherman

One person is dead and another is injured after a home exploded in Sherman, Texas on Sunday night.

According to a report by KTEN News, firefighters responded to a home on Sistrunk Street shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames within 30 minutes.

Officials with the Grayson County Sheriff's Office told KTEN that the home collapsed on a woman who was airlifted to a hospital in Plano. First responders had to move the roof off of the woman because she was stuck inside layers of the house.

The homeowner's son said his father, James Bateman, died in the explosion.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown at this time.

