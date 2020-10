One person is in custody in a fatal shooting early Saturday in east Oak Cliff, Dallas police say.

Officers responded at about 5:30 a.m. to a call of a shooting in the 1500 block of Missouri Avenue.

The female victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Police did not provide any additional details about what led to the shooting, but said it appeared to be family violence related.