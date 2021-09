One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting in south Fort Worth late Monday, police say.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of E. Roberts Street at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, Fort Worth police said.

Police said one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth in critical condition.

The identity of the men and what led to the shooting were not immediately available.