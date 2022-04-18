1 killed, 1 Hospitalized After Jumping Off of Boat Into Lake Ray Hubbard, Authorities Say

A man died and another was hospitalized after jumping into Lake Ray Hubbard late Sunday, authorities said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called just before 10 p.m. to the lake where the two men had jumped from a boat and into the water, department spokesman Jason Evans said.

One of the men, who has not been named, was pronounced dead by first responders. The other man was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition was unknown Monday morning.

