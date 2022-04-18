Lake Ray Hubbard

1 killed, 1 Hospitalized After Jumping Off of Boat Into Lake Ray Hubbard, Authorities Say

Vernon Bryant, Dallas Morning News

A man died and another was hospitalized after jumping into Lake Ray Hubbard late Sunday, authorities said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called just before 10 p.m. to the lake where the two men had jumped from a boat and into the water, department spokesman Jason Evans said.

One of the men, who has not been named, was pronounced dead by first responders. The other man was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition was unknown Monday morning.

To read the rest of the story, visit our partners at Dallas Morning News here.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Lake Ray HubbardDallasRockwall CountyCOLIN COUNTY
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us