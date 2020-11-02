1 Killed, 1 Arrested in Connection to Overnight Shooting in Grand Prairie

A man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Grand Prairie on Sunday, police say.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Jefferson Street at approximately 1:50 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they located victim, 38-year-old Jose Mares Romero, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, officers arrested 55-year-old William Smith of Fort Worth near the scene and charged him in connection to the murder.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.