Grand Prairie

1 Killed, 1 Arrested in Connection to Overnight Shooting in Grand Prairie

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident

grand prairie police car
NBC 5 News

A man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Grand Prairie on Sunday, police say.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Jefferson Street at approximately 1:50 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they located victim, 38-year-old Jose Mares Romero, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 17 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Frisco 1 hour ago

Frisco's Free COVID-19 Testing Site Moves to New Site

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, officers arrested 55-year-old William Smith of Fort Worth near the scene and charged him in connection to the murder.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

This article tagged under:

Grand PrairieGrand Prairie Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us