1 Injured, Truck Damaged in Crash Involving Dallas Fire-Rescue Engine

One person is injured and a vehicle is damaged after a crash in East Dallas involving a Dallas Fire-Rescue engine on Tuesday night.
According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a major crash involving Dallas Fire-Rescue Engine 3 on E R L Thornton Freeway just before the Grand Avenue exit at approximately 10:10 p.m.
Police said the fire engine was responding to another accident on I-30 when a pickup truck rear ended them.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
One person sustained a minor injury during the crash, but police did not say whether it was the driver of the pickup truck or a member of the fire crew.
The pickup truck sustained significant damage, police said.
Police said they believe the wet roads may have played a role in the accident, and they do not believe that the driver was intoxicated.
According to police, the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.