1 Injured, Truck Damaged in Crash Involving Dallas Fire-Rescue Engine

One person is injured and a vehicle is damaged after a crash in East Dallas involving a Dallas Fire-Rescue engine on Tuesday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a major crash involving Dallas Fire-Rescue Engine 3 on E R L Thornton Freeway just before the Grand Avenue exit at approximately 10:10 p.m.

Police said the fire engine was responding to another accident on I-30 when a pickup truck rear ended them.

One person sustained a minor injury during the crash, but police did not say whether it was the driver of the pickup truck or a member of the fire crew.

The pickup truck sustained significant damage, police said.

Police said they believe the wet roads may have played a role in the accident, and they do not believe that the driver was intoxicated.

According to police, the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.