Dallas

1 Injured in Shooting That Left Bullet Holes in Car Window

By Eline de Bruijn

NBCUniversal, Inc.

One person was injured in a shooting Thursday night in a West Dallas neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 9:15 p.m. to a shooting call to the 3400 block of Nomas Street in the Westmoreland Heights neighborhood in west Dallas. An intersection was closed off as a crime scene.

Investigators were at a home and there was a parked vehicle outside with multiple bullet holes in the car window, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 22 mins ago

New Enforcement Operation Focuses on Meth Trafficking Hubs, Including Dallas

Fort Worth 35 mins ago

2 Fort Worth Officers Reinstated After a Man Died in Custody

One person was transported to a local hospital.

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us