1 Injured in Shooting That Left Bullet Holes in Car Window

One person was injured in a shooting Thursday night in a West Dallas neighborhood, police said.
Officers responded shortly after 9:15 p.m. to a shooting call to the 3400 block of Nomas Street in the Westmoreland Heights neighborhood in west Dallas. An intersection was closed off as a crime scene.
Investigators were at a home and there was a parked vehicle outside with multiple bullet holes in the car window, police said.
One person was transported to a local hospital.
No other information was available.