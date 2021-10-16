Fort Worth

1 Injured in Shooting at Walgreens in Fort Worth: Police

Metro

One person is injured after a shooting at a Walgreens in Fort Worth on Friday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. in the 3400 block of Sycamore School Road.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 2 hours ago

3 Injured in Overnight Shooting at Dallas Apartment Complex: Police

Dallas 3 hours ago

Falling Gently into the World of Naudline Pierre at the Dallas Museum of Art

According to police, gun violence detectives are currently investigating this shooting.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth policeshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us