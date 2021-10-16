1 Injured in Shooting at Walgreens in Fort Worth: Police

One person is injured after a shooting at a Walgreens in Fort Worth on Friday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. in the 3400 block of Sycamore School Road.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

According to police, gun violence detectives are currently investigating this shooting.