1 Injured in Shooting at Fort Worth Apartment Complex

A man was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Fort Worth Tuesday morning, police said.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of W. Magnolia Avenue. Several residents told police that they heard gun shots in the area and a male voice yelling for help, police said.

Officers were at the scene investigating. A male showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound, saying he was shot at the apartment complex.

Police have not released any other information.