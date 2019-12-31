1 Injured in Shooting at Fort Worth Apartment Complex

A man was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Fort Worth Tuesday morning, police said.
Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of W. Magnolia Avenue. Several residents told police that they heard gun shots in the area and a male voice yelling for help, police said.
Officers were at the scene investigating. A male showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound, saying he was shot at the apartment complex.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Police have not released any other information.