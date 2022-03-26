Arlington

1 Injured in Overnight Shooting at Arlington Park: Police

One person is injured after a shooting at an Arlington park on Friday night.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers were dispatched to 400 block of Craven's Park in reference to a shooting shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Police said officers heard several shots coming from the park while they were in the parking lot of the South Police Station.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old male on the ground with a single gunshot wound in his leg.

Officers believe there was a large party at the location and two suspects began shooting towards the victim, police said.

According to police, a third subject in the parking lot also began shooting into the air.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation, police.

