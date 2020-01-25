1 Injured in Dallas Road Rage Shooting

A woman is injured after a road rage shooting on Central Expressway in Dallas Saturday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Forest Lane, Dallas police said.

The woman was a passenger in a vehicle at which two men opened fire, police said. The driver of the victim's vehicle then returned fire, before driving the woman to a hospital in the 8000 block of Walnut Hill Lane, police said.

The men in the vehicle that opened fire fled the scene, police said.