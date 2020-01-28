Dallas

1 Injured in Dallas House Fire

One person was hospitalized after a house fire early Tuesday in Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded at about 1:51 a.m. to the home in the 2300 block of Metropolitan Avenue.

Firefighters who arrived at the one-story home saw flames coming from the front windows. They were able to extinguish the flames.

The person was transported to a hospital and their condition remains unknown as of 9 a.m., Dallas Fire Rescue said.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

