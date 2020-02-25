1 Injured in Crash on Airport Freeway in Euless

A person is injured after a crash on Airport Freeway in Euless Tuesday morning.

Euless police and fire units responded to a crash in the 400 block of Airport Freeway westbound at about 4:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, a vehicle was flipped over in the median between the off ramp and the freeway. One person was seriously injured during the crash.

Euless police said the exit to Highway 10 from Airport Freeway westbound is closed while officers investigate the crash.

No other information was available.