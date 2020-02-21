1 Injured During Shooting in South Dallas

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in south Dallas Thursday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a car crash the 2600 block of Marfa Avenue at about 8:15 p.m. The crash involved a sedan and a parked Chevrolet SUV.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Baylor Hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue and is in critical condition, police said.

According to Dallas police, the location where the shooting took place is unknown at this time.