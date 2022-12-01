Fort Worth

WATCH LIVE: Officials Give Update on Westworth Village Home Explosion That Left One Person Injured

At least one person was injured during a home explosion in the Westworth Village neighborhood near Fort Worth on Thursday morning.

According to officials, the explosion took place in the 5600 block of Watters Place at approximately 7:30 a.m.

The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to the scene, and officials reported that one resident was trapped inside the home following the explosion.

MedStar airlifted one adult male from the scene in critical condition.

Officials said the man's wife and children were not at home at the time of the explosion.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, there were no evacuations following the explosion. Officials said they believe the explosion to be an isolated event.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and Atmos Energy currently investigating the cause of the explosion, officials said.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthTarrant CountyFort Worth Fire
