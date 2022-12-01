WATCH LIVE: Officials Give Update on Westworth Village Home Explosion That Left One Person Injured

At least one person was injured during a home explosion in the Westworth Village neighborhood near Fort Worth on Thursday morning.

According to officials, the explosion took place in the 5600 block of Watters Place at approximately 7:30 a.m.

The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to the scene, and officials reported that one resident was trapped inside the home following the explosion.

We are assisting Westworth Village PD on a house explosion in 5600 block of Watters in their city. Active scene with Fort Worth Fire leading the investigation into the cause. pic.twitter.com/yAFLFv5A6m — Christopher Cook (@cooktx) December 1, 2022

MedStar airlifted one adult male from the scene in critical condition.

Officials said the man's wife and children were not at home at the time of the explosion.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, there were no evacuations following the explosion. Officials said they believe the explosion to be an isolated event.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and Atmos Energy currently investigating the cause of the explosion, officials said.

