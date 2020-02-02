Dallas

1 Injured After Shooting in East Dallas

A man was transported to a hospital following a shooting on Thornwood Drive in Dallas

By Hannah Jones

NBC 5 News

A man is injured after a shooting in east Dallas Saturday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at the 6900 block of Thornwood Drive at about 11:26 p.m.

Police say when officers arrived, they located the victim laying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim informed police that he was involved in a verbal altercation with a female at a local business.

Police say that after the altercation, the female suspect entered a black truck in the parking lot.

When the victim drove away from the business, the black truck pulled up next to him and shot into the victim's vehicle, police say.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

According to Dallas police, the incident remains under investigation.

