1 Hospitalized in Northeast Dallas Condo Fire

Six people were forced from their homes, officials say

One person is in the hospital Tuesday morning after being rescued from a burning condominium building in Northeast Dallas.

The fire was reported shortly after midnight at the Meadows North Condominiums in the 8000 block of Meadow Road. Firefighters were told people were trapped in the burning 2-story building, officials said.

One person was rescued from a unit and transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported.

Four units were affected by fire or smoke, leaving six people homeless, authorities said. The fire resulted in electricity being cut off to the entire building.

The cause of the fire was under investigation as of this writing.

